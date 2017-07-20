Mets' Thomas Szapucki: Out for season following Tommy John surgery
Szapucki will miss the remainder of the 2017 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in New York on Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
This is a big blow for the pitching prospect, as he had been dominating at Low-A Columbia prior to this incident (2.79 ERA, 27:10 K:BB in 29 innings pitched). Szapucki will start on the long road back from the operation, likely rendering him unavailable until the latter half of the 2018 season or perhaps even the start of the 2019 campaign.
