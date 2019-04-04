Szapucki is listed as healthy for Low-A Columbia, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports.

He underwent Tommy John surgery in July of 2017 and missed all of 2018, but it sounds like he's ready to make up for lost time. Szapucki made six strong starts at Low-A in 2017 before suffering a torn UCL, so if he looks like his old self, he could quickly receive a promotion to High-A.

