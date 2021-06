The Mets recalled Szapucki from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

One of the organization's higher-ranked pitching prospects, Szapucki has a 4.41 ERA through 34.2 innings at Triple-A this season after allowing at least three runs in three consecutive outings. The lefty is built up to start games, so he'll likely fill the fifth spot in the Mets rotation, which had been occupied by Jerad Eickhoff, until Marcus Stroman (bereavement) is ready to return.