Szapucki struck out a season-high seven batters and allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk over five innings in his most recent start Friday for Triple-A Syracuse.

Szapucki was making his second start for Syracuse since being returned from the minors after he had served as the Mets' 27th man for the team's May 27 doubleheader with the Rockies. The Mets ultimately didn't need him to provide length out of the bullpen, but the 24-year-old lefty may not have to wait much longer before making his big-league debut. Due to doubleheaders June 19 (in Washington) and June 21 (versus Atlanta), the Mets will soon need to add sixth and seventh starters to the mix on a temporary basis, and Szapucki would appear to be a strong candidate to fill one of the openings.