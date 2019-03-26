Peterson is expected to open the season in the Mets' bullpen, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Peterson didn't dominate this spring, but his 4.35 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB through 10.1 innings was enough to earn him the final spot in New York's bullpen. The 28-year-old will likely fill a middle-relief role for the big club.