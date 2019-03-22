Mets' Tim Peterson: Heading to minor-league camp
Peterson was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.
Peterson was fighting for a bullpen role at spring training and gave up five runs on seven hits through 8.1 innings with a 8:2 K:BB. The 28-year-old had a 6.18 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with eight home runs allowed across 27.2 big-league innings last season.
