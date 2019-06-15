Mets' Tim Peterson: Send down
Peterson was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.
Peterson made one appearance during his most recent stint in the majors, allowing two runs on two hits -- including a home run -- in one inning. He's enjoyed much more success overall at Syracuse (2.49 ERA, 0.57 WHIP) and will likely continue to get opportunities here or there when the Mets need a fresh arm.
