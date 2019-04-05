Mets' Tim Peterson: Shaky start to season
Peterson gave up two hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning in Thursday's loss to the Nationals.
While he didn't have any runs charged to his own ledger, Peterson did allow an inherited runner to score. The 28-year-old has a 0.00 ERA through 2.2 innings to begin the season, but his 0:1 K:BB is far from encouraging. He has a tenuous hold on a low-leverage role in the Mets' bullpen, and Peterson will likely be the first reliever optioned out if the club needs to bring in reinforcements.
