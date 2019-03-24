Peterson is still in the mix for an Opening Day bullpen job, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

It sounds like Peterson could still break camp with the Mets despite being optioned to Triple-A Syracuse earlier in the month. The 28-year-old posted a 6.18 ERA across 27.2 innings with the Mets in 2018.

