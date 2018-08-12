Peterson will be recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas prior to Monday's game against the Yankees, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Peterson is set to replace Jacob Rhame, who was banished to the minors following Sunday's victory over Miami. Through 18 appearances in the major leagues this season, Peterson owns a 6.53 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 20 strikeouts, so it appears unlikely that he'll see many high-leverage situations during his latest stint with the Mets.