Mets' Tim Tebow: Back in action Tuesday
Tebow entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning of Tuesday's game against Houston.
Tebow was day-to-day with an ankle injury suffered after stepping on a sprinkler. He underwent an X-ray to determine the severity of the injury, which evidently turned up no serious issues, as the 30-year-old outfielder was able to hit Tuesday.
