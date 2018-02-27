Tebow entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning of Tuesday's game against Houston.

Tebow was day-to-day with an ankle injury suffered after stepping on a sprinkler. He underwent an X-ray to determine the severity of the injury, which evidently turned up no serious issues, as the 30-year-old outfielder was able to hit Tuesday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories