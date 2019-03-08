Mets' Tim Tebow: Collects first RBI
Tebow went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's spring game against Washington.
Tebow slotted into the starting lineup as the designated hitter and drove in his first run of camp in the sixth inning on a single to center field. The former college football star is now 3-for-12 with an RBI this spring and remains on track to start the regular season at Triple-A Syracuse.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
20 late round SP sleepers
If investing in non-aces isn't worth the risk, where should you get your pitchers? Chris Towers...
-
Hot springs seizing jobs?
Spring stats usually only matter as much as their manager thinks they do. But these players...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Are SP worth the price?
Targeting an ace early in your draft has clear benefits, but when to fill out the rest of your...
-
Pitcher regression candidates
Expecting these six pitchers to post results like 2018 would be a mistake.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball keeper rankings
SportsLine's model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times