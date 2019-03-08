Tebow went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's spring game against Washington.

Tebow slotted into the starting lineup as the designated hitter and drove in his first run of camp in the sixth inning on a single to center field. The former college football star is now 3-for-12 with an RBI this spring and remains on track to start the regular season at Triple-A Syracuse.

More News
Our Latest Stories