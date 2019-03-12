The Mets assigned Tebow to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Attending big-league camp as a non-roster invitee, Tebow went 4-for-15 during Grapefruit League action. After spending the 2018 campaign exclusively at Double-A Binghamton, the 31-year-old Tebow will climb up another rung on the minor-league ladder as he looks to keep his dream of reaching the majors alive.

More News
Our Latest Stories