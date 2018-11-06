Tebow (hand) will likely begin the 2019 season at Triple-A, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Tebow spent the entire 2018 season with Double-A Binghamton, hitting .273/.336/.399 with six homers across 84 games for the Rumble Ponies before a broken hand prematurely ended his season in July. The 31-year-old is fully healed from the injury, according to general manager Brodie Van Wagenen. The GM didn't rule out the possibility of the 31-year-old cracking the Opening Day roster, though that seems unlikely seeing as Tebow has yet to appear in a game at Triple-A.

