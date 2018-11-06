Mets' Tim Tebow: Expected to open season at Triple-A
Tebow (hand) will likely begin the 2019 season at Triple-A, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Tebow spent the entire 2018 season with Double-A Binghamton, hitting .273/.336/.399 with six homers across 84 games for the Rumble Ponies before a broken hand prematurely ended his season in July. The 31-year-old is fully healed from the injury, according to general manager Brodie Van Wagenen. The GM didn't rule out the possibility of the 31-year-old cracking the Opening Day roster, though that seems unlikely seeing as Tebow has yet to appear in a game at Triple-A.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...