Mets' Tim Tebow: Headed to minor-league camp
Tebow was reassigned to minor-league camp Tuesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
With Opening Day approaching, the time had come for the Mets to move Tebow to minor-league camp. He appeared in seven games this spring, over which he went 1-for-18 (.056).
More News
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...