Tebow was placed on the seven-day disabled list with a hand injury Saturday.

Tebow injured his hand in a game Thursday for Double-A Binghamton. The 30-year-old has an ugly 34.6 percent strikeout rate but a decent enough .273/.336/.399 slash line in 84 games for Binghamton this season, which could be enough for the struggling Mets to give him an opportunity down the stretch.

