Tebow was forced to exit Thursday's game at Double-A Binghamton due to an injured right hand, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The Mets stated that Tebow will see a hand specialist early next week, so it's expected that he will be sidelined until that appointment. Across 84 games with Binghamton this year, he's hit .273/.336/.399 with six home runs and 36 RBI.