The Mets announced Sunday that Tebow is dealing with a sprained left ankle and is considered day-to-day, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

The injury explains why Tebow, who was invited to the Mets' major-league camp this spring, has yet to enter the lineup in Grapefruit League play. According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Tebow had been held out of a batting-practice session as recently as last week due to the ankle issue and may have aggravated the injury when he resumed swinging Friday. At any rate, the day-to-day designation suggests the Mets aren't worried about the injury sidelining Tebow through the end of spring. Tebow is in line to open the campaign at Double-A Binghamton.