Tebow has been doing quite well over his last 10 games for Double-A Binghamton, hitting .333/.429/.567 with a pair of homers, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

On the season, Tebow is hitting a solid .260/.342/.452. Those numbers would be a lot more impressive if they weren't posted by a 30-year-old in Double-A, but the former quarterback at least looks a lot more like a baseball player than he did in his debut season last year, when he hit just .226/.309/.347 in 126 games with Low-A Columbia and High-A St. Lucie. While it's now more believable that Tebow could eventually earn some major-league at-bats, his statistical profile still contains some major red flags. His .451 BABIP suggests that it's taken quite a lot of good luck to get to his batting line, while his 41.9 percent strikeout rate leaves little reason to believe that he won't be completely overmatched by higher-level pitching.