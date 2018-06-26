Mets' Tim Tebow: Running hot in June at Double-A
Tebow went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Double-A Binghamton in Monday's 10-1 win over Trenton.
Though he has struck out in 37.1 percent of his plate appearances this season -- well above the rates he posted at Low-A Columbia and High-A St. Lucie in 2017 -- Tebow has offset the poor contact by tapping into more power. He has already produced 18 extra-base hits -- including five home runs -- in 224 plate appearances to bring his OPS up to .737, 81 points better than the mark he posted between the two lower levels a season ago. Tebow has been especially hot as the weather has warmed in June, with the outfielder slashing .315/.362/.481 on the month.
