Tebow went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Double-A Binghamton in Monday's 10-1 win over Trenton.

Though he has struck out in 37.1 percent of his plate appearances this season -- well above the rates he posted at Low-A Columbia and High-A St. Lucie in 2017 -- Tebow has offset the poor contact by tapping into more power. He has already produced 18 extra-base hits -- including five home runs -- in 224 plate appearances to bring his OPS up to .737, 81 points better than the mark he posted between the two lower levels a season ago. Tebow has been especially hot as the weather has warmed in June, with the outfielder slashing .315/.362/.481 on the month.