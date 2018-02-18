Mets' Tim Tebow: Slated to open season at Double-A
Tebow is tentatively slated to open the season at Double-A Binghamton, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Tebow's past life as a star on the gridiron ensures him significantly more attention than other prospects of his caliber, but based on performance alone, he's probably earned a look in the Eastern League after slashing .231/.307/.356 -- good for a 96 wRC+ -- in 242 plate appearances with High-A St. Lucie last season. The outfielder is attending big-league camp with the Mets this spring but will likely be reassigned to the minors as the regular season draws nearer.
