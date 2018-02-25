Tebow will undergo an X-ray on Sunday to determine the severity of his ankle injury, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The team considers Tebow day-to-day in the meantime, and Puma indicates he could potentially receive the start at DH on Monday if there is no structural damage. Additional information should become available as the exam results are reported.

