Mets' Tim Tebow: Will attend spring training
Tebow has received an invite to big-league camp, Abbey Mastracco of NJ.com reports.
Tebow hit just .231 with five home runs and 29 RBI in 216 at-bats after being promoted to High-A St. Lucie last season. He's far from being a serious prospect for the Mets, but regardless, he's a decent guy to have in the clubhouse. Tebow will get a shot to show what he can do against major-league pitching this spring.
More News
-
Ranking Twins' Fantasy assets
The Twins made a surprise appearance in the postseason in 2017, but they still have a lot of...
-
Ranking the Tigers' Fantasy assets
The Detroit Tigers are entering a rebuild, with prospects on the way that could help in 20...
-
Ranking Indians' Fantasy assets
The Indians have a loaded roster that is the favorite to reach the playoffs, but there's far...
-
Ranking Blue Jays' Fantasy assets
The Blue Jays are stuck in organization limbo, ushering out an older era of players while waiting...
-
Ranking Angels' Fantasy assets
Welcome to contention, Mike Trout. The Angels have added enough quality pieces to attract attention...
-
Ranking Yankees' Fantasy assets
How do you make a lineup with Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez better? The Yankees figured it...