Tebow has received an invite to big-league camp, Abbey Mastracco of NJ.com reports.

Tebow hit just .231 with five home runs and 29 RBI in 216 at-bats after being promoted to High-A St. Lucie last season. He's far from being a serious prospect for the Mets, but regardless, he's a decent guy to have in the clubhouse. Tebow will get a shot to show what he can do against major-league pitching this spring.