Myers said Tuesday that he was told by the Mets to plan on stretching back out as a starting pitcher during spring training, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Acquired from the Brewers last month, Myers' final 14 regular-season appearances last season came out of the bullpen. While the Mets might ultimately decide to deploy him as a reliever, they want Myers to be prepared to start, if needed. The right-hander collected a 3.55 ERA and 38:15 K:BB over 50.2 regular-season frames covering six starts and 16 relief outings for the Brewers in 2025.