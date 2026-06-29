Mets' Tobias Myers: Poor showing in long relief

Myers didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Phillies, giving up three runs on six hits over three relief innings as the Mets fell 5-4. He struck out three without walking a batter.

After Cionel Perez worked a perfect first inning as the opener, Myers took the mound and quickly ran into trouble as the visitors piled up three runs in the third. Myers was lifted after 59 pitches (48 strikes), his biggest workload of the year, but Kodai Senga then covered the final five frames. The Mets still have a vacancy in their fifth starter spot after trading David Peterson to the Cubs, but Senga seems a more likely candidate to work in bulk relief than Myers until the team settles on a longer-term solution. Over 24 appearances (three starts) and 42 innings in the majors this season, Myers carries a 6.21 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 32:12 K:BB.