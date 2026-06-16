Mets' Tobias Myers: Rocked in short start Monday

Myers (0-2) took the loss Monday against the Reds, allowing seven runs on four hits and three walks while striking out one over 1.1 innings.

Making his third start of the season, Myers was in trouble almost immediately. He surrendered three runs in the first inning, including a two-run homer by Eugenio Suarez, and things unraveled further in the second. After allowing three consecutive batters to reach, Myers walked JJ Bleday with the bases loaded to force home a run and was removed with one out and the bases still loaded. Reliever Jonathan Pintaro was unable to clean up the mess, allowing all three inherited runners to score as Cincinnati plated six runs in the inning. Myers has now allowed 17 runs over his last 12.2 major-league innings, ballooning his season numbers to a 5.71 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 27:10 K:BB across 34.2 innings.