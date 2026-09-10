Myers earned the save in Wednesday's 15-14 win over Miami, allowing one hit while striking out one batter across two-thirds of an inning.

Kodai Senga was deployed for the save chance Tuesday, so Nate Lavender was initially brought out for the ninth inning Wednesday to protect the Mets' four run lead, but he was replaced by Myers after giving up three runs. Myers gave up a single to the first batter he faced, but he bounced back by striking out Owen Caissie before getting Graham Pauley to pop out to secure the series sweep for the Mets. Myers has a 6.04 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 47.2 innings this season.