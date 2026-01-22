The Brewers traded Myers and Freddy Peralta to the Mets on Wednesday in exchange for Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

While Peralta is the most notable addition to the Mets' pitching staff from the trade, Myers has been productive in his own right, posting a 3.15 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 188.2 frames since reaching the majors in 2024. He worked primarily as a long reliever for the Brewers in 2025 but will likely get a chance to compete for a spot in New York's rotation during spring training.