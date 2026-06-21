Mets' Tobias Myers: Works in relief Saturday

Myers struck out a batter and was charged with two earned runs on three hits over 2.1 innings of relief Saturday in the Mets' 15-3 loss to the Phillies.

Upon being recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Myers started later that day in Cincinnati but recorded just four outs before being chased from the game after allowing seven runs. He'll wind up making just one turn through the rotation, as the Mets shifted Myers to the bullpen for their weekend series in Philadelphia and called upon him to work in long relief behind starter Freddy Peralta on Saturday. David Peterson will take Myers' spot in the rotation beginning with Sunday's series finale.