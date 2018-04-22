Frazier is not in the lineup Sunday against the Braves, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Frazier will open the game on the bench for just the second time this season. The veteran third baseman still sports a strong .258/.400/.470 slash line but is hitless in his last eight at-bats. Wilmer Flores takes over at third base Sunday. Expect to see Frazier back in the lineup Tuesday against the Cardinals.