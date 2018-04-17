Mets' Todd Frazier: Bat stays hot against Nationals
Frazier went 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBI in the Mets' 8-6 defeat to the Nationals on Monday.
Frazier has put a slow start to the season squarely in the rearview mirror with seven hits in his last 12 at-bats to bring his OPS up to .995 over his first 15 games with the Mets. The most encouraging thing about Frazier's start is his plate discipline, as he's already walked 13 times this season - the same number of times he's struck out. Should Frazier continue to see the ball this well and punish mistakes this frequently, his batting average could see an uptick from the .213 mark that was the biggest knock on his stat line last season.
