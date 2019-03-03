Mets' Todd Frazier: Begins rehab process
Frazier (oblique) began light rehab workouts Sunday, according to Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record.
Frazier has been sidelined since suffering a strained oblique last week, but he was able to take part in the most basic of baseball activities Sunday, doing some "movements mimicking a swing." Frazier will resume running at some point this week, and the Mets figure to have a better estimate at his return timetable after evaluating him afterward.
