Frazier went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in a victory over the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Frazier's blast off Rich Hill was his third of the season and first since the final day of April. After struggling to stay above the Mendoza Line much of the season, Frazier has now started nine consecutive games and has gone 12-for-36 (.333) over that stretch.

