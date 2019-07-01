Frazier went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Sunday's victory over the Braves.

Frazier singled in the Mets' second run of the game in the third inning, then ignited an offensive rally with a solo home run in the eighth to bring the team to within a run. The Mets would go on to score four more times in the inning, leading to a win. The home run was the eighth in June for Frazier and his fifth in the last 11 games. After batting only .213 each of the past two campaigns, Frazier has reduced his strikeout rate this season and is currently slashing .261/.342/.463 with 11 homers and 34 RBI in 203 at-bats.