Mets' Todd Frazier: Blasts 11th home run
Frazier went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Sunday's victory over the Braves.
Frazier singled in the Mets' second run of the game in the third inning, then ignited an offensive rally with a solo home run in the eighth to bring the team to within a run. The Mets would go on to score four more times in the inning, leading to a win. The home run was the eighth in June for Frazier and his fifth in the last 11 games. After batting only .213 each of the past two campaigns, Frazier has reduced his strikeout rate this season and is currently slashing .261/.342/.463 with 11 homers and 34 RBI in 203 at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...