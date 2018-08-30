Frazier went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and an additional RBI in Wednesday's win over the Cubs.

Frazier put the Mets up 4-0 in the first inning, taking Alec Mills deep for his fourth career grand slam. He added an RBI single in the ninth inning. The veteran third baseman is now slashing .265/.330/.500 with six homers and 20 RBI in 27 games this month.