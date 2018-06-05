Frazier (hamstring) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

As expected, Frazier is back with the Mets ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Orioles after spending nearly a month on the shelf with a hamstring injury. The veteran, who was hitting .237/.357/.412 with five homers prior to landing on the DL, will immediately slot back in as the team's everyday third baseman, hitting in a favorable spot in the order. A corresponding roster move will be announced prior to Tuesday's game.

