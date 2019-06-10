Frazier went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Sunday's win over the Rockies.

His three-run shot in the first inning gave Frazier six homers on the year, including four in the last 12 games. The veteran third baseman's .350/.458/.725 slash line over that stretch has locked him into a starting role, and with Jeff McNeil needed back at second back again, Frazier has little competition for playing time at the hot corner even once he inevitably slows down.

More News
Our Latest Stories