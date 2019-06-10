Frazier went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Sunday's win over the Rockies.

His three-run shot in the first inning gave Frazier six homers on the year, including four in the last 12 games. The veteran third baseman's .350/.458/.725 slash line over that stretch has locked him into a starting role, and with Jeff McNeil needed back at second back again, Frazier has little competition for playing time at the hot corner even once he inevitably slows down.