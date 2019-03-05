Mets' Todd Frazier: Cleared for running program
Frazier (oblique) initiated a running program Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Frazier relayed that the soreness in his strained left oblique has subsided, allowing him to move on to a critical phase in his rehab process. The Mets will see how the oblique responds to the running over the next few days before perhaps signing off on Frazier taking some swings or resuming infield work. Though Frazier looks to be trending in the right direction, he's far from a safe bet to gain clearance for Opening Day.
