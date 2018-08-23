Frazier went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Giants.

The veteran third baseman now has 13 homers on the year, three of which have come in the last 10 games. Frazier's capable of going on a power binge, but his .232/.312/.407 slash line on the season highlights his limitations as a fantasy asset.