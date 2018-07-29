Mets' Todd Frazier: Collects RBI double in rehab game
Frazier (ribs) went 1-for-2 with a double in a rehab game Saturday, and plans to ramp up his participation Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Frazier was scheduled for five innings Saturday, but is expected to increase to seven innings in Sunday's game for the St. Lucie Mets. Should that go well, it's possible Frazier moves up to continue at a higher level in the immediate future. There could be an outside chance he rejoins the team in Washington, but the more likely outcome will be a return during following series, when the Mets host the Braves. Frazier hasn't played in the majors since July 8.
