Frazier went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a walk in Saturday's 10-2 win against the Cubs.

Frazier hit his eighth homer of the season during the third inning, though it may have been aided a bit by the wind given his disappointed reaction after making contact. The veteran third baseman is enjoying June so far with a .984 OPS and five home runs in 20 games.