Mets' Todd Frazier: Could be back Monday
Frazier (oblique) could be activated from the injured list as soon as Monday, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.
The veteran has been dealing with an oblique strain since late February but has been reportedly close to a return for over a week. He'll have to fight for at-bats with J.D. Davis and Jeff McNeil at third base once he's ready to go.
