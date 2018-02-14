The Mets have discussed the idea of deploying Frazier as their leadoff hitter in 2018, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

With no fewer than 27 home runs in any of his past four seasons, Frazier, who inked a two-year, $17 million contract with the Mets earlier this month, profiles best as a middle-of-the-order bat. However, with Michael Conforto (shoulder) set to open the season on the disabled list and the Mets seemingly favoring defensive maven Juan Lagares over walks machine Brandon Nimmo for the primary center-field role, according to Puma, there's a shortage of high on-base options on the roster. Even in a somewhat disappointing campaign split between the White Sox and Yankees last season, Frazier managed a career-best .344 on-base percentage thanks to a 14.4 percent walk rate. While he would likely only be a placeholder for Conforto if given a look atop the lineup, Frazier could see a short-term uptick in run-scoring and stolen-base opportunities after taking dramatic steps back in both categories a season ago.