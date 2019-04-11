Mets' Todd Frazier: Could return over weekend
Frazier (oblique) could return to the Mets over the weekend, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Frazier appears to be well ahead of Jed Lowrie (knee) in his return timeline, so he should have the chance for regular at-bats at third base, at least in the near term. He'll have to compete with J.D. Davis, who has started the season well, hitting .258/.378/.516.
