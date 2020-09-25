site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Todd Frazier: Day off Friday
Frazier is not in the lineup Friday against the Nationals.
Frazier is 4-for-12 with a two-run homer over the past three games but will head to the bench Friday. Luis Guillorme receives the start at third base for the Mets.
