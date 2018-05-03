Mets' Todd Frazier: Day off Thursday
Frazier is not in the lineup against Atlanta on Thursday.
Frazier will receive a rare day off following eight straight starts while going 8-for-32 (.250 average) with one home run and three RBI during that span. In his place, Jose Reyes will start at third base and bat atop the Mets' order for the series finale.
More News
-
Mets' Todd Frazier: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
Mets' Todd Frazier: Dealing with sore toe•
-
Mets' Todd Frazier: Absent from Sunday's lineup•
-
Mets' Todd Frazier: Launches third homer Thursday•
-
Mets' Todd Frazier: Bat stays hot against Nationals•
-
Mets' Todd Frazier: Gets first two homers of season against Brewers•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H Top-200 Trade Values
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Morton moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...