Frazier is not in the lineup against Atlanta on Thursday.

Frazier will receive a rare day off following eight straight starts while going 8-for-32 (.250 average) with one home run and three RBI during that span. In his place, Jose Reyes will start at third base and bat atop the Mets' order for the series finale.

