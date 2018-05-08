Mets' Todd Frazier: Dealing with hamstring tightness
Frazier is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds due to left hamstring tightness, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
The Mets didn't elaborate on the severity of the injury, so consider Frazier day-to-day for now. In lieu of Frazier, Jose Reyes will start at the hot corner Tuesday night.
