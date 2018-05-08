Frazier is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds due to left hamstring tightness, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

The Mets didn't elaborate on the severity of the injury, so consider Frazier day-to-day for now. In lieu of Frazier, Jose Reyes will start at the hot corner Tuesday night.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories