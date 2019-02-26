Mets' Todd Frazier: Dealing with oblique strain
The Mets announced Tuesday that Frazier was diagnosed with a left oblique strain and will travel back to New York to receive a cortisone injection, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.
Upon receiving the injection, Frazier will return to the Mets' spring training facility to continue his rehab program, but the team hasn't outlined a timetable for his return to the Grapefruit League lineup. Given the nature of the injury, Frazier, who said he experienced the oblique tightness while taking swings Monday, could be at risk of a multi-week absence that would put his status in jeopardy for Opening Day. Fellow corner infielder Jed Lowrie (knee) is also at risk of missing the regular-season opener, and if both he and Frazier begin the campaign on the injured list, it would increase top prospect Pete Alonso's odds of breaking camp with the big club.
