Frazier is not in the lineup Sunday against the Braves due to a sore toe, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Frazier was spiked on his toe during Saturday's game will now be given Sunday and the team's scheduled day off Monday to recover. It doesn't sound like the injury is overly serious, but Frazier should be considered questionable for Tuesday's series opener against the Cardinals.

