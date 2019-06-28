Frazier went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Phillies.

Frazier took Hector Neris deep in the ninth inning to tie the contest at three. It was his 10th long ball of the season, and fourth in his last eight starts. After posting just a .693 OPS in 2018, Frazier now has a .258/.344/.458 line across 215 plate appearances.

